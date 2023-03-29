Roland Joseph Theriot, Jr.

March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023

Roland Joseph Theriot Jr., 69, a native and resident of  of Houma, passed away on March 28, 2023.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.


He is survived by his son, Roland Theriot, III and wife Tiffany Johnson; grandchildren, Mary Theriot and Tiana Theriot; brother, Raymond Theriot and wife Holly; sister, Brenda Belanger and husband Lowery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Theriot; parents, Roland Theriot Sr. and Mary Theriot. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

