A gathering of friends and family will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, located at 12911 East Main St., Larose, Louisiana for Roman Alexander Robichaux, 15, who passed away on January 8, 2022.

At 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Duc Bui will officiate the service with Rev. Gregory Fratt, Deacon James Rome, Rev. André Melancon, Rev. Mitchel Semar, Rev. Robert Rogers, and Rev. Antonio Maria Speedy assisting.

Roman was born October 24, 2006 and lived in Larose. Immediate family called him “Big Do,” a nickname that stemmed from his father placing a do-rag on his head when he was a young child. He cherished spending time with his sister, parents, grandparents, cousins, and friends, and especially loved hearing family stories. During Christmas, he was more excited about seeing his beloved relatives and friends than opening presents.

Roman’s best friend was his sister Ivy. Other close friends were his cousins Evan Robichaux, Ian Bourgeois, Jean Pitre, and Dominic Pitre, and Ivy’s boyfriend, Andrew Sontheimer.

A purehearted soul, Roman had a special bond with Ivy, who was his whole world. While spending time at home, Ivy and Roman enjoyed watching TikToks, making videos of their own, and fishing in their parents’ backyard pond. The siblings, along with one or both of their parents, bass fished, tarpon fished, or deer hunted every weekend, depending on the season. Roman liked to shoot bows and arrows as well as guns and developed excellent skills with both. He and Ivy had a friendly competitive relationship in their sporting endeavors, challenging each other to excel.

Roman worked hard and did well at everything he tried. During his first year on the Vandebilt Catholic High School bass fishing team, he placed sixth in the state championship. He participated in other sports as well, including baseball and football. A kindhearted person who loved the company of others, Roman was a great teammate, no matter the sport.

In addition to his passion for sports and the outdoors, Roman was inquisitive and enjoyed learning. He excelled in his studies at Holy Rosary Catholic School, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School, and Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Roman’s Christian beliefs formed the cornerstone of his life. Faith is instilled in us through our baptism. Along the course of time, many of us lose that gift, but Roman never did. If he thought he had done anything to hurt someone or that went against God’s will, he was deeply hurt. Roman never said a bad word about anyone and changed the lives of all who knew him. His love of God and deep faith inspired those around him. Every night, he prayed for souls in purgatory, those who were lonely with no one to pray for them, and those suffering from cancer.

Roman was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was actively involved in the Fraternus Catholic Mentorship Program and Men of Christ. In sixth grade, he received the Brotherhood of St. Francis Award, and in seventh grade, he was awarded the St. Francis Christian Attitude Award.

Roman is survived by his parents, Ryan R. and Simone Bourgeois Robichaux; sister, Ivy Elizabeth Robichaux; paternal grandparents, Elmo C. and Doris Chabert Robichaux; maternal grandparents, Dave J. Jr. and Betty Chouest Bourgeois; and godparents, Regan Robichaux and Bethany Robichaux.

Pallbearers will be Regan Robichaux, Thad Robichaux, Mitch Pitre, Dominic Pitre, Jean Pitre, and Ian Bourgeois.