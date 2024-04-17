Ronald Brady “Mimmie” Jett, 81, a native and resident of Schriever, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until his Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Temple Jackson, Ethan Jackson (Amanda), and Ronne Schwartz (Tim); grandchildren, Allie Roberts (Austin), Jacob Jackson, and Maggie Jett; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Benton, and Janson; and brothers, Donald Grady Jett (Kathy), Jerry “Tony” Jett (Ann), and Terry “Fritz” Jett (Pat).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jett; parents, James Francis Jett and Winnie Jett; and brothers, James Francis “Jimmy” Jett, II., Abbe Randall “Pat” Jett, and Robert Lee “Bobby” Jett.

Mimmie will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He loved his Lord and Savior. Mimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during their time of sorrow.

