September 1, 1934 – January 9, 2022

Ronald Paul Landry, Sr. age 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Ronald was a native of Dulac and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Ronald is survived by his children, Vivian Fonseca (Owen Grossman), Rita Gisclair, Gilbert Landry (Phyllis), Andrew Landry, Sr. (Loretta), Lee Landry; sisters, Doris Billiot, Anna Lee Landry, Bonnie West; 19 grandchildren; 9 step-grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren.

Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Chaisson Landry; parents, Lee Landry and Gladys Pitre Short; children, Ronald Landry, Jr., Gail Landry, Robert Landry, Jimmie Landry; sister, Yvonne Langston; brothers, Francis Landry, Wilson Landry, Raymond Landry, Donald Landry; grandchildren, Joshua Landry, and infant twins.

Ronald was a hardworking man and paved the way for his sons with his ethical work values. Anyone who knew Ronald, knew he loved to pass a good time, enjoyed fishing, scrapping, holidays with his family, and a nice cold Coors Light. Ronald retired after twenty-eight years of service with Terrebonne Parish Government. He was blessed with a large family. The last year of Ronald’s life, he was ready to be united with his beloved wife. He leaves a beautiful legacy behind and now reunited with his wife and family who passed before him. He is now at rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald Landry, Sr .