Ronald Lee Lambert, 67, a native of Tennessee and resident of Houma, passed away on March 27, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 from 10am to 12pm, with the service to begin at 12pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Boddy; siblings, Robert Lambert, Nona Levron (Earl), and John Mitchell (Anita); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Lambert; father, Charles Lambert; mother, Betty Mitchell; step father, Harold Mitchell; siblings, Linda Lambert, Michael Lambert, and Jimmy Mitchell.

Ronald loved being a truck driver and spending his spare time fishing. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.