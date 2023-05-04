Ronald Paul Harris, 70, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 12:00PM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at PTR Ministries Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Duane Sims; Darrin Sims; Jeremy Sims; Kaila Sims; Jerralyn Cole; Aisha Ringo and Asia Ringo. Companion, Karen Marcel and brothers, Percy J. Harris (Angela Bishop); David L. Harris; Melvin J. Harris and Timothy Ross. Sisters, Patricia Harris; Beverly J. Harris; Brenda Reels (Joseph Johnson); Karen Harris; thirty grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Percy J. Harris and Maria K. Harris. Son, Christian Dion Sims; sister, Cheryl L. Harris; niece, Shirlyn Johnson and sister-in-laws; Sheryl W. Harris and Carolyn Woods Harris.

