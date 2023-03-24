Ronald “Raheem” Johnson, 71, a U. S. Army Veteran, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at West Jeferson Medical Center.

A memorial service will be observed on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360.

He is survived by his sons; Dustin Johnson and Lance (Della) Rockward and daughters; Emery (Lamar) Stewart; Kaleena (Quentin) Jacobs and Katrina Johnson. Brothers; Marvin Johnson and Frank Johnson (Stephanie) and sisters; Leslie Richardson and Joyce Johnson, ten grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Levy Johnson, Sr., and Bessie Johnson. Brothers; Christopher, Bruce and Donald Johnson and one brother-in-law; Sam Richardson.