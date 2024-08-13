Ronald “Ron” Bartels, age 84, a native of Iowa and resident of Schriever, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Ron is survived by children, Cindy J. Lichenstein and husband, Robert, Mark Callais and wife, Carolyn, and Phyllis C. Veronie and husband, Scott; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren; and his loving companion, Helen Pittman.

Ron was preceded in passing by his wife, Jacqueline Stinson Bartels; his children, Michelle Bourg Park, Philip W. Callais Jr., and Steven J. Callais; his grandson, Jeffrey M. Hebert; his parents, Orville Herman Adolph Bartels and Betty Jane Wain Bartels; his brother, Bruce Edward Bartels; his sister, Debra Bartels Melton.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Ron on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Living Word Church at 1916 LA-311, Schriever, LA, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service in St. Bridget Cemetery. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Cypress Columns from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Ron’s life was consumed with a love for his family, hunting and conservation. He volunteered and served many conservation organizations including DU, SCI, CCA, YHEC, LWF, NWTF, NRA and LHEIA. Ron was a volunteer of Ducks Unlimited for over 50 years, he served as Louisiana State Chairman in 1996, and on the National Board of Directors for 11 years. He also served on the DU Mexico Board and DU Canada Board. In 2016, Ron and Jackie were presented with the Louisiana Ambassador to Conservation Award. They were also pioneers in the Sensory Safari, a program developed to allow sight impaired individuals to experience and enjoy wildlife. Ron and Jackie were inducted into the SCI Hall of Fame in 2006. In January of 2017, Ron and Jackie received the Beretta and SCI Foundation Conservation Leadership Award, an award celebrating a lifetime of conservation work. In 2006, the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association awarded Ron and Jackie the Arthur Van Pelt Award for “Lifetime Wildlife Conservation Achievement”.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to The Jackie Bartels’ Kids Conservation Fest by visiting https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/The-Jackie-Bartels-Kids-Conservation-Fest-93294 This event provides children with the opportunity to learn about the outdoors and conservation.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ron Bartels.