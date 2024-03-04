Ronald “Ronnie” James Hebert Sr., 81, of Houma, passed away on February 28, 2024.

He is survived by his companion, Susan Boudreaux Spence; sons, Ronald “Tut” Hebert, Jr., Jerry Guidry, and David Emmons; daughter, Dorothy Belanger; stepsons, Derek and wife Kristel, and Corey and wife Julie; brother, Avery Hebert; sisters, Judy Himel and husband Rene “Snookie”, and Mary Claire Blanchard; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Hebert; mother, Eula Dupre Hebert; brothers, Andrew Hebert Jr and Richard Charpentier; sister-in-law, Caroline Hebert; and an infant daughter.

A service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.