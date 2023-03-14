Ronald “Ronnie” Jules Theriot, 76, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:28 pm. Born October 23, 1946 he was a native of Houma and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home and will continue on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Annette T. Hymel (Gary), Robin T. Tabor (Chet); grandchildren, Ashlynn Doiron (Joseph), Joshua Butler, Rylee Hymel, Kaitlyn and Logan Tabor; sisters, Evelyn “Pulley” T. Doolittle, Sheila T. Lind and Renette T. Reagan; brother, Alfred Theriot Jr.

He is preceded in death by wife, Sandra Oncale Theriot; parents, Alfred Theriot Sr. and Rita “Tee-Tee” Boudoin Theriot; brother, Joel Theriot.

Ronnie was a proud veteran serving in the United States Army, Air Force and as a member of the National Guard. He was a Letter Carrier for the Thibodaux Postal Service and also worked as a Welding Inspector for many years. He served as the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Chackbay Gumbo Festival. He loved fishing, gardening and traveling with his wife.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chaisson, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, Haydel Hospice and his three sitters, Bonnie, Kelly and Carolyn for their care and compassion until the very end. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.