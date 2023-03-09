Ronald “Ronue” Paul Billiot Sr., 58, a native Westwego and resident of Houma, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. Services are pending.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Marie Billiot; sons, Ronald Paul Billiot Jr. and Zachary Paul Billiot Sr. and wife Shanya; daughters, Misti Rae Kohman and husband Lee and Leah Danielle Billiot and husband Chris Butler; step sons, Christopher Cotton, Austin Cotton, Hunter Daigle and companion Kristin Trosclair, Blade Daigle; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, John Peter Billiot; and sister, Cheryl Ann Billiot.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Marie Billiot; father, Calvin Peter Billiot Sr.; brother, Calvin “Big Pete” Billiot Jr.; and granddaughter, Kamryn Marcel.

Ronald was a shrimp boat captain by trade and spent most of his life on the water as a shrimper. He enjoyed listening to music, eating his candy, but most of all spending time with his family. He loved his family dearly, especially his grand babies. Ronald will be missed and loved dearly by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.