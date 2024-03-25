On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Ronnie Boudreaux, loving uncle and brother, passed away at the age of 73. Ronnie was born on December 17, 1950 to Shirley “Pinky” and Joseph “Paran” Boudreaux. Ronnie was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Terrebonne Parish.

There will be a private burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his niece, Pinky Jones and family; brother, Julius Boudreaux and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley “Pinky” Boudreaux; father, Joseph “Paran” Boudreaux; sister, Paulette Boudreaux; and nephew, Steven Boudreaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.