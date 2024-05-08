Ronnie Charles Authement, 82, passed away on May 5, 2024. Ronnie was a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 10, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA. from 9:00am until services. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00am at St. Bernadette Church on Friday, May 10, 2024 with a private burial at a later date.

Ronnie is survived by his loving family; his loving wife, Jane Henry Authement; children, Bryan Authement, Jamie Authement LeJeune and husband Andre’ LeJeune, Kristy Authement Breaux and husband Keith Breaux; brother, Donald Authement and wife Suzanne; sister, Rosalie Tipton and husband John Tipton; sister-in-law, Barbara Authement; grandchildren, Brendan, Authement, Hannah LeJeune, Allyson LeJeune, Gracie Breaux, and Cooper Breaux.

Ronnie is preceded in passing by his parents, Elias and Elphie Duplantis Authement; brother, Dr. Ray Authement, and sisters, Nell Page and Norma Dill; brothers-in-law, Charles Page, Jerry Dill.

Coach Authement, a cherished educator whose 36-year tenure as a teacher and coach at Oaklawn Junior High left an impact on generations of students. Ronnie’s athletic prowess shone at St. Francis High School, where he was a center on the 1959 state champion football team. As a coach, Ronnie was dedicated to inspiring teamwork and sportsmanship in his football, basketball, and track teams. It was common for those students to stop him in public years after they had been coached by Ronnie. In retirement, Ronnie cherished time teaching his five Grandchildren the value of hard work and patience. No one was a stranger to Ronnie. He was happy to share a joke with anyone he crossed paths with. Coach Ronnie Authement’s legacy of kindness and dedication will forever be remembered.

The family would like to thank the Bayou Cane first responders and the Terrebonne General Health System Emergency Room staff.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronnie Authement.