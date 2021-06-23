May 31, 1961 – June 17, 2021

Ronnie Hebert Bienvenu, 60, a native of Houma and Chacahoula, La, was born May 31, 1961 and passed away on June 17, 2021.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 11:00 am followed by the burial at St. Bridget Cemetery.

She is survived by her son Brandon Bienvenu; daughter, Nina Bienvenu Guidry; 3 grandchildren; brother, Ray Hebert Jr.; sisters, Pam Roberts and Judy Carroll.

She is preceded in death by her fiancée Norvin Kraemer Jr.; parents, Gladys Hebert and Ray Hebert; Connie Hebert.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.