Ronnie J. Blanchard, Jr., 46, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Jamie Aubert Blanchard; sons, Cole Blanchard, Lucas Blanchard and Dax Aubert; parents, Ronnie Blanchard, Sr. and Margaret Blanchard; in-laws, Ray and Dinah Aubert; brothers, Cyrus Blanchard, Barry Blanchard, and Silas Blanchard (Laura); brothers-in-law, Jeremie and Cody Aubert; and niece, Nyah Blanchard.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Chester Sr. and Louise Blanchard; and maternal grandparents, Forest Martin Sr. and Mayola Martin.

Ronnie was a devoted and loving husband, father and son. His proudest accomplishment was becoming a dad. Ronnie considered himself lucky to have three sons. He was truly their superhero and best friend.

Ronnie enjoyed LSU football and fishing, but diving was his passion. As a commercial diver and supervisor, he influenced and motivated so many with his hands on leadership.

Ronnie was a friend, mentor and father figure to so many. This world has lost an extremely genuine person with an amazing heart.

