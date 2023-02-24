Ronnie Wilton Howard, Sr., 62, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Living Gospel Church 140 Corporate Drive Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa McPherson Howard and children; Ronnie Howard Jr., (Angela), Rontrell Howard and Renada Howard James (Tony) Brothers; Floyd Howard and Karl Howard and sisters, Beverly Howard, Gwendolyn Howard Mitchel (Greg); Rochelle Howard (Melvin, Sr.); Wendy Howard and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Howard, Sr., and Lillie Mae Singleton Howard. Brother; Isaac Howard, Jr., and sister; Theresa Howard Polly. Maternal grandparents; Edward and Dolly Smith Singleton. Paternal grandparents, Bond and Almean Amos Howard and uncle, Julius Poindexter.