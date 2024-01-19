Rosa Belle Lirette, 83, a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Friday, January 19, 2024, at St. Gregory Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Rosa is survived by her children, Sandra Whitney (Roland) and Randy Lirette (Vickie); grandchildren, Antares Brown (Barry), Stephen Lirette, Kristen Whitney (Chase), Roland Whitney, Jr., Cole Lirette, and Ayden Lirette; and great-grandchildren, Claire Boudreaux, Evan Boudreaux, Brynn B., Bobbie Duplantis, and Sunni Duplantis.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 52 years, Roland Lirette; parents, Enos and Clothile Martin; and sister, Rosemary Blanchard.

As a devoted homemaker, Rosa Belle poured her heart and soul into her family. Her warm embrace and nurturing spirit made her an extraordinary mother to her daughter Sandra Whitney and son Randy Lirette. She was their guiding light, always there to offer support, encouragement, and unconditional love. Her dedication as a grandmother added an extra layer of warmth and joy to the lives of her grandchildren.

Rosa Belle had an artistic soul and found solace and joy in doll collecting, sewing, and needlework.

Above all, family was the cornerstone of Rosa Belle’s life. Her love for her children and grandchildren knew no bounds. She cherished the moments spent together, creating precious memories that will forever be etched in their hearts. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

