It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Rosalie Mary Voisin, a devoted mother and grandmother, who peacefully passed away on April 14, 2024, in her home in Houma, Louisiana. Rosalie was born on August 17, 1940, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to her loving parents, Peter and Carmen Guarisco. She was a compassionate homemaker who found joy in tending to her beloved flowers and plants and taking pleasure in cooking and sewing.

Rosalie will be dearly missed by her son, Doug Voisin; grandchildren, Cade Voisin and wife Candace; Danielle Voisin and wife Julienne Voisin, Alicia Voisin; great grandchildren, Gray, Arthur, and Annabelle Voisin; siblings, Albert and wife Arlette Guarisco, Gerald Michael Guarisco and wife Judy, Clair Giordano, and Carmen Freia, and the many friends she made throughout her life. She is also survived by her neighbors that she loved dearly, Keith and Kathy Mazarac and their children, Keith Jr. and Kameron.

Rosalie is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, for 54 years, creating a life full of love and cherished memories; parents, Peter and Carmen Guarisco; brother, Peter David Guarisco IV.

A public viewing to pay respects to Rosalie will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, Louisiana, starting at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial ceremony will take place at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Rosalie touched the lives of those around her with kindness and warmth and will forever be remembered for her gentle spirit and loving nature. May she rest in eternal peace.