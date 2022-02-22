Rosalita “Lita” Theresa Marie Benoit, 78, native of Robinson Canal and resident of Little Calliou, Montegut then Chauvin passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She passed with dignity and is now with her beloved husband Allen.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Rosalita is survived by her children: Toby Crochet (Kerry) and Jackie Benoit (Kelly); grandchildren: Brandi, Kristal, Brandon, Kaycee, Rusti, Logan, and Charles; great grandchildren: Jaystin, Kamryn, Jake, Kaydon, Chevy, and Apollo; brothers: Michael, Perry, and Charles Marie; and sisters: Diana Sevin and Virginia Champagne.

Mrs. Benoit was preceded in death by her husband: Allen “Nyen” Joseph Benoit; son: Matthew Joseph Benoit; grandchild Tate Sherwood; parents: Orris J. Marie and Cornelia Foret Marie; brothers: Junior, Murphy, Royal “Big Chief”, and Mack Marie; and sister: Cecile “Sister” Rash.

Mrs. Lita was a loving mother and grandmother to many and the most selfless, caring and loving person anyone could meet. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. Her strong faith in God has carried her through the hardship of this world and now she moves on to her rewards in paradise with the love of her life, reunited as one, once again, eternally. “True love travels on a gravel road.”

The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice, nurse Monique, and PCA Shawanda for all their love, support, and care.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.