Rosalita Trahan “Sur” Cunningham, 78, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday April 3, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

She is survived by her children, James Chauvin (Jay), Terri Authement (Corey), Jessica Pellegrin (Nathan), and Kelly Guidry (Lee); step-daughters, Tammy Trahan (Toby), Nanette Hunter (Danny), and Suzie Adams (Dave); 9 grandchildren; 24 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 25 step-great-grandchildren; and brother, John Trahan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cunningham, Sr.; step-children, James Cunningham, Charles Cunningham, Jr., Charlene Rogers, and Becky Cunningham; step-grandchildren, Michael Pope, Steven Rogers, and Laine Broussard; parents, Jean and Helen Baptiste Trahan; brothers, Wilbert, Edward, Wiley, Aaron, Gildy, and Justilian Trahan; and sisters, Lydia Thibodeaux, Theresa Lirette, Enola Trahan, and Viley White.

Sur will forever be remembered as the life of the party, due to her love of dancing, gardening, and bringing joy to everyone she meets. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and friends. Sur will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.