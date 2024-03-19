Rose D. Hammons, 93, a native of Houma LA, passed away on March 15, 2024.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until relgious services at 11:00 am. The Graveside Service will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggie T. Roger (Gene); Vera T. Boudoin; sons, William Hammons and Buddy Hammons; grandchildren, Stephanie Rawlinson (Kelly), Benjamin Autin (Patrica), Michelle Autin, Alexander Autin, Brett Baudoin, and Destiny Hammons, followed by 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Buddy Hammons; parents, Lawerance and Junette Dupre; sons, Lucious Paul Thibodaux Jr. and Johnny Willaim Hammons; sisters, Pricilla Robichaux, Nora Boudreaux, and brother, Felton Dupre.

The family would like to thank the staff at Trustwell living and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for the love and care in Mrs. Hammons final days.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.