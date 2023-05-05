Rose Marie Alexis Duncan, 68, a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at St. John Baptist Church 3659 LA-1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Tremayne Alexis (Kira) and daughters, Treshanda Duncan-Henry (Joshua) and Trelitra Duncan. Granddaughters, Shye Rael Duncan, Daryneisha Jupiter, D’Shanta Duncan, KaitlynnAlexis, Gi’Anna Briscoe, and grandson’s, Tyrell Duncan and Tremier Alexis and great-grandchildren, Aailyah Jupiter, Paisley Rose Duncan, Baileigh Ellis, Bryson Ellis, Paityn Ellis and Zy’Mir Alexis. Brother, Albert Alexis, Jr. (Brenda) and sisters, Annie Mae Alexis-Lemon (Felix), Rosa Lee Alexis (Robertson (Louis). Godson, Mason Williams, cousin/best friend, Eula Brooks and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Blackjack” Duncan, Jr., and parents, Albert Alexis, Sr., and Elvira Scott-Alexis. Sisters, Lillie Mae Alexis-Steward and Lillian Marie Alexis. Granddaughter, Shaniyah Faith Duncan, family dog, Dion J’hae Renee, friend, Edward Sanders, grandparents, Wilson and Donna Stewart-Alexis, nephew, Wallace Steward, Jr., and David Elphage. Niece, Pamela Elphage, aunt’s, Viola Stewart and Edna Johnson, uncle, Isaac Stewart and Clarence Stewart.

