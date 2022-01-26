Roselyn Williams

December 10, 1953 ~ January 24, 2022

Roselyn Marie Robertson Willams, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully at 12:02 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA, 70360. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Rudolph Williams, Sr.; son, Rudolph Williams, Jr. (Audrina); two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Rogers, Raymond, Sr. (Penny) and Bailey Robertson (Bertha); sisters, Jonette Johnson and Deirdre Thomas (Marvin); and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin, Sr. and Beatrice Patrick Robertson; siblings, Irvin Robertson, Jr., Selena Woods, Joyce and Melinda Robinson.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.