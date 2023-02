Rowdy Joseph Long, 54, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM. Born May 23, 1968 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by son, Daniel Benjamin Long (Abby); grandchild, Valor Long; brother, Keith Long (Terry).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Long, Jr. and Margaret Dugas Long; sister, Meryl Long Davis. Private services to be held. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.