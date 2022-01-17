August 2, 1971 – January 14, 2022

Roxann Marie Boyle, 50, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on January 14, 2022.

A service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church on Wednesday January 19, 2022. The visitation will be from 9am until the service at 11am. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her parents; Allen and Grace Perque, ex-husband Damian Boyle, daughter; Gracie Boyle, son Gavin Boyle, sisters; Letitia Perque, Jessica Poirrier, Brother; Corey (Stacy) Perque, God-children and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Brother in Law Danny Poirrier.

Roxann was a loving mother, devoted friend, she enjoyed life and loved helping others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

