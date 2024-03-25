Roxanne Bradford, a beloved wife and homemaker, passed away on March 23, 2024, at her residence in Houma, LA, at the age of 67. She was born on January 31, 1957, in Houma, LA, and was known for her love of animals, particularly her cherished dogs, and her warm hospitality towards friends and family.

Roxanne will be deeply missed by her devoted spouse of 30 years, George Bradford; niece, Heather Rahm and husband Michael and their children, Reid and Layne; nephew, Richard Burton and wife Soundarya and their son Krishna. Her kind and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her, and her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard Burton, Jr. and Lois Remont Burton; brother, Richard Burton III.

In this time of mourning, let us remember Roxanne for the love she shared, the joy she brought, and the kindness she extended to all. Her presence will be greatly missed, but her legacy of compassion and warmth will continue to inspire those fortunate enough to have known her.

Graveside service will be held in the near future. Please continue to check for graveside service update.