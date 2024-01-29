Roy Anthony Deroche, 66, of Sumrall, formerly of Houma, La., was taken home to the Lord, Saturday, January 27, 2024 at his niece, Nikki’s house.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 30, 2024 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal. A second visitation will be Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, La. Services will be Friday, February 2, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 4 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Joseph Deroche and Anita Mae Boudreaux Deroche; one son, Troy Anthony Deroche; and one grandson, Braiden Michael Deroche.

He is survived by two sons, Tanner Strange (Sidney) and Blane Strange (Melissa); one brother, Harry Deroche; two sisters, Myrna Savoie (Miles) and Ann Craft; nine grandchildren, Remi, Brinlee, Aleyna, Kason, Kimmie, River, Chaylynn, Anastasia, Alayiah, and one on the way; and his niece, who was like the daughter he never had, Amy “Nikki” Howard (Damon R.) and her children, Alexis, Zach, Ashlynn, Rustin, Austin, and Taytum.

Roy was a man of many remarkable qualities. Known for his vibrant personality, he had a natural ability to bring laughter to any room. His quick wit and outgoing nature endeared him to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Roy never met a stranger, and his ability to connect with people was truly remarkable.

Family was of paramount importance to Roy. He loved his children, grandchildren, and his niece, Amy “Nikki” Howard, dearly and cherished the time spent with her. His caring and affectionate nature extended to his wider family, friends, and colleagues as well.

For many years, Roy worked as the Warehouse Manager at A & B Valve, where he displayed exceptional dedication and professionalism. After his retirement in 2021. Those who knew Roy, knew he embraced his passion for motorcycles. Riding his beloved motorbike was one of Roy’s greatest joys, and he reveled in every moment spent on the open road.

Roy will be remembered for the countless memories he created, the laughter he shared, and the love he freely gave. Though we mourn his passing, we take peace in knowing that he has embarked on his final ride, journeying through the pearly gates to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Roy Deroche may have left this world, but his spirit will forever live on in our hearts.

The family would like to give a special thanks to “Uncle Roy’s” dedicated nurses, Sesalie, Shanna, Bertha, Nathan, Jim, and the rest of the HomeCare Hospice team in Hattiesburg.