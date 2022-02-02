Roy Anthony Trahan Sr.

Roy Anthony Trahan Sr., 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on January 31, 2022.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Trahan; sons, Nolan Trahan, David Trahan, and Justin Martinez and wife Trisha; daughters, April Trahan, Kayla Trahan, Renee Trahan, and Deborah Hendon and husband Randy; step children, Railene Lovell and husband Greg, Levis Lirette Jr. and companion Michelle, and Raymond Lirette; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Edna Trahan Breaux and companion Eby Bertinot; brother, Tommy Babin; and many nieces and nephews who loved their uncle so very much.

He was preceded in death by his children, Roy Trahan Jr. and Regina Lirette; parents, Alvin and Lillian Blanchard Trahan; brothers, Reynold, Adam, and Roland Trahan; sisters, Roberta Dupre, Rosemary McKinney, and Marion Neal.



Roy was a veteran in the United States Army

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

