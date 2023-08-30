Houma, LA – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Roy John Porche, Sr., a beloved father, and a respected member of the community. He peacefully departed this world on August 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Houma, Louisiana on February 17, 1944, Roy was a proud and dedicated individual, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched.

The Porche family invites relatives, friends, and acquaintances to join them in honoring Roy’s life. Visitation will be held in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A liturgy of the Word Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. where loved ones will gather to celebrate his remarkable journey and bid him a heartfelt farewell. Following the service, Roy will be laid to rest in a tranquil burial ceremony at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Roy was a man of simplicity, finding joy and fulfillment in the everyday moments of life. Despite his limited formal education, he embraced hard work and determination, building a successful career as a foreman in the oil field industry. Through his work ethic and unwavering commitment, Roy became a role model for his colleagues and was highly regarded for his expertise and professionalism.

Beyond his professional achievements, Roy’s true pride and joy were his children. Penny Hargrove, Paula Porche, Roy Porche, Jr., Mickey Porche, Albert Porche, and April Foret were his legacy; step children, Julie Solet, Rhonda Mollinaire, Alcide and Alvin Mollinaire; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roy held a special place in his heart for all his family, cherishing every opportunity to share in their accomplishments and make lasting memories together.

Roy has been welcomed home to his Lord and Savior and greeted by his family who passed before him; his wife, Dianna Porche; parents, Liley and Inez Porche; siblings, Liley, Jr., Ronald and Lindsey Porche, Ruth Samanie, Ianna McElroy, Sherry Fischer, Wanda Sue Derouen, March Ella Bellon, Ramona Porche, and Fay Bourg; and three grandchildren.

In his spare time, Roy found solace in the simple pleasures of life. Whether it was tending to his garden, casting a line for a quiet fishing trip, or spending time with friends and family at backyard barbecues, he embraced the beauty of life’s ordinary moments. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his gentle nature, and his ability to find happiness in the simplest of things.

In this time of profound grief, let us remember Roy for the profound impact he had on the lives of those around him. He will forever remain in our hearts as a devoted father, a loyal friend, and a compassionate soul. May his spirit find peace in the eternal embrace of our Heavenly Father, and may his memory be a source of solace and strength to all who knew him.

Rest in peace, dear Roy, for your legacy will endure through the love and memories you have left behind.