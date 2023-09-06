Roy Joseph Robichaux

Roy Joseph “Nush” Robichaux, 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 5:00am on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Roy was a native and resident of Montegut, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, LA on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Roy is survived by his loving family; his children, Janet Robichaux, Judy Kear, Jill Guidry and husband Jerry; sister, June Bergeron, and grandchildren, Nikki Robichaux and fiancé’ Shaun Harwood, Becki Hill and husband Tyler, Donna Redmon and husband Patrick, Misty Pontiff and husband Mike, Lance Cheramie and wife Daisy, Brooke Duplantis and husband Shane, Devin Morner and girlfriend Victoria Cote; great grandchildren, Abbie Hill, Allie Pontiff, Kaden Cheramie, Canon Cheramie, Brynn Duplantis, Ella Duplantis, Camila Morner, Lacie Redmon, Karsen Redmon, and foster great grandchild Tekken Bergeron.

Roy is preceded in passing by his wife, Mary Neil Robichaux; parents, Allie and Virginia Songe Robichaux; sons-in-law, Kirk Robichaux, Daniel Kear; brother-in-law, Phillip Bergeron; daughter, Janice Robichaux Babin and her husband Don Babin; brother, Eldon Robichaux and wife Marie; sister, Patricia Hebert and husband Carol.

Roy was a jokester and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was somebody who was a friend to anybody who met him and his positive personality was infectious. He will be greatly missed by all, never forgotten and always remembered and loved.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terrebonne Place, especially his best girl Bree, for all the love and care provided to Roy and family.

In lieu of flowers; a consideration of donation to be given to the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corp League in Houma LA. at Houma-Terrebonne MCL – Det. 475, P.O. Box 1893, Houma, LA 70361 .

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Roy Robichaux.