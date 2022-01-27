Roy Landry

January 28, 1952 – January 25, 2022
Roy Joseph Landry, 69, a native of Chackbay, Louisiana and resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi passed away on January 25, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Landry’s Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:00 am until the Religious Service at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay, Louisiana.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria Adams Landry; sons, Craig (Jessica Bermond) Landry, Lance (Letty) Landry, and Randy (Angela) Landry; daughter, Nikki Landry; brothers, Wayne Landry and Gene Landry; sisters, Mary Zeringue and Hazel Thibodaux; grandchildren, Raeven Landry, Dallas Landry, Randi Landry, Chelsea Landry, Caeden Landry, Lexi Landry, Cameron Landry, Ally Toups; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Credeur, Ty Fuller; great-grandchildren, Grayson Norberg and Brantlee Hodges; and step-great-grandchildren, Aubree Tabor, Ava Tabor, and Hazel Fuller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph Landry and Inez Naquin Landry; and grandson, Cameron Landry.

