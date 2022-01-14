Ruby Naquin Blanchard

Ruby Mae Naquin Blanchard, 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM. Born February 27, 1935 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January, 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Eugene Charles Blanchard; sons, Michael Blanchard (Angelle), Ricky Blanchard (Susan); daughters, Cathy Boudreaux, Donna McNeal; grandchildren, Alayne Joffrion, Lindsey Ocampo, Blake Boudreaux, Ryan Blanchard; great grandchildren, Logan Joffrion, Emmalyn Joffrion, Landon Ocampo, Riley Ocampo, Caroline Blanchard and Jay Granier; sister, Rose Naquin Adams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clerphy and Leodia Traigle Naquin; grandson, Gary “Lee” McNeal, III; son in law, Gary “Bubba” McNeal, Jr.; sisters, Lincey Naquin, Lena Roger, Jeanne Maronge; brothers, Percy Naquin, Junius Naquin, Armond Naquin, Moise Naquin and O’Neil Naquin.

Ruby was a member of the St. John Ladies Altar Society. She worked for the Lafourche Parish School Board for many years as the Cafeteria Manager. She spent many years preparing and cooking for numerous Thibodaux Fire Department events.

The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux, the staff of St. Joseph Hospice and her sitters for their care.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.