Rudolph “Rudy” Soignet IV, 40, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Houma, reunited with his loved ones in Heaven on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux at 10:00 am with Rosary at 11:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 pm, with burial to follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his parents, Rudolph “Rudy” Soignet III and Debra Cormier Andras; stepfather, Alan Andras; siblings, Jill Fremin (Daniel), Courtney Soignet (Samantha Bergeron), and Jared Andras; paternal grandmother, Bevelyn Soignet; nieces and nephews, Aiden Andras, Brayden Soignet, Alena Andras, Rory Andras, Addeline Soignet, Harlee Fremin, and Logan Fremin; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his fur baby, Bella Marie.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, R.J. Soignet; and maternal grandparents, Ode Cormier and Pearl Cormier.

Rudy IV, aka “Boogs” will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, and a dear friend. Boogs was known as the “sociable one” and NEVER met a stranger. He loved getting together with his family and friends. He was a hard worker and a jack of all trades, and ALWAYS ready to lend a hand when someone was in need, no matter what it was, we knew who to call. To know Boogs was to love him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.