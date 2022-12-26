Ruffin “Pecan” LeBoeuf, age 82, passed away Saturday December 24, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Theriot, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, December 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Pecan is survived by his son, Bobby John LeBoeuf and wife Melanie; grandsons, Austin and Brandon LeBoeuf; brother, Russell LeBoeuf and wife Glenda; sisters, Jeanette Barret, Geraldine Ledet and husband Reanard, and Joyce Naquin and husband Anthony; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pecan is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Bergeron LeBoeuf; parents, O’Neil LeBoeuf, Sr. and Aline Marcel LeBoeuf Boudreaux; sister, Jeanana Marcel; brother, O’Neil LeBoeuf, Jr.

Pecan was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending quality time with his friends at local spots around Houma. Pecan made a huge impact in the area and loved his Bayou Dularge Community. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his cows.

The family would like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice, Sherry Cantrell, Jeffery Champagne, and Sybil Gant for all their love and care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruffin “Pecan” LeBoeuf.