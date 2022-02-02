November 30, 1942 – January 29, 2022

Russel Verret, 79, born November 30, 1942 in Bayou Chene, Louisiana. He was a native of Amelia, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. He passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, 104 St. Patrick St., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Eulogy Service at 10:30 am.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Mary Ann Verret; sons, John Foux, Chris Verret (Cathy), Troy “Gabby” Barrilleaux (Kia) and Craig Barrilleaux (Candie); brother, Albert Verret; sisters, Velma Williams, Alberta LeBlanc, Lois Giroir; seven grandchildren, Chris “CJ” Verret, Reagan Foux, Catie Verret, Catie Authement, Sage Barrilleaux, Chris Barrilleaux, and Saul Barrilleaux; seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Althea Verret; father, Curtis “Bootsie” Verret; brother, Floyd Verret; and granddaughter, Meagan Barrilleaux.

Russel was a National Guard Veteran and served as a marksmen during his service. He worked for McDermott for forty-three years and in his spare time loved to fish, hunt, supervise everything, and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.