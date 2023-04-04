Russell W. Talbot, 94, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

He is survived by his children, Sheila Arceneaux and fiancé Jerry Benton, Letty Talbot and husband Chris Bascle, and Russell W. Talbot Jr. and wife Angela; grandchildren, Steven Talbot, Russell Talbot III and partner Brandon Giroir, and Monique Bascle Constant; great-grandchildren, Carter Fick, Drake Fick, and Audrey Constant; and brother, Riley Talbot and wife Sylvia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Gaston Talbot; parents, Ernest and Leona Talbot; brothers, Charles Talbot (Gwen), Ernest Talbot (Francis), Gilbert “Gip” Talbot (Joyce); and son-in-law, Michael Arceneaux.

Russell was born in Morgan City, LA. His family moved to Montegut when he was age 4 during the Great Depression. Russell lived in Montegut 33 years. He then moved his family to Bourg and spent his life there through 2021. Russell then moved into The Homestead Assisted Living.

Russell was a proud and decorated veteran of the Korean War. He received 2 bronze stars, National Defense Metal, United Nation Medal, Korean War Medal and Overseas Bar. His hobby was raising finches and homing pigeons.

We would like to thank the dedicated staff at Terrebonne General Medical Center, The Homestead Assisted Living, The Broadway Elder Living and Rehab Facility, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for the loving care given to our father.

In lieu of flowers, we would like donations made to the Oil States Russell W. Talbot, Jr. Team Relay for Life Cancer fund raising event or the Leukemia Research Foundation.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bourg, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the military honors service at 10:30 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Montegut, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.