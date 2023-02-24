Ruth Ordoyne

Ruth A Ordoyne, 90, a native of Raceland and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on February 22, 2023. Per the families wishes, there will be no public visitation.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Bourg (Faron), son, Craig Ordoyne (Carolyne), sisters Virginia Guidry and Sandy Schouest, along with 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray Ordoyne. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.