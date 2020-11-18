July 18, 1928 – November 15, 2020

Ruth Russell, 92, a native of Hugo, Oklahoma and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00am until the service time at 11:00am at Christ Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Russell (Cathy) and Harold Russell; grandchildren, Ethan Russell (Brittany), Gordon Russell (Frances), Karen Quick (Chad), Matt Russell (Candice), and Kalyn Malbrough (Brian); great-grandchildren, Russ, Makayla, Rebecca, Cade, Addison, Caleb, Connor, Braelynn, and Lathon; daughter-in-law, Susan Runkles.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ethern I. Russell; son, Larry Runkles; parents, Silas Wood and Dena Stevens Wood; brothers, Harvey Wood, Monroe Wood, Carl Dean Wood; daughter-in-law, Patricia Russell.

She was a hard worker, she loved gardening, she loved cooking, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Ms. Ruth loved her family and she loved people. She will be missed by so many.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at St. Anne and Haydel’s Hospice for the outstanding care they gave her. We are forever grateful.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.