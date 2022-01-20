Ruth Scurto

November 4, 1924 – January 19, 2022

Ruth Bonvillain Scurto passed away Wednesday January 19, 2022 peacefully at her home. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma.

Private services will be held by the family.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sheila Seely and husband Michael; son, Todd Scurto and wife Inge Fink; grandchildren, Kristi Robert and husband Stephen, Amanda LaFleur and husband Seth; great grandchildren, Cooper, Carter, Aria, Corbin, Jackson; sisters, Betty Oliver, Carol Blanchard; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Scurto; parents, Burdy Bonvillain and Mabel Bergeron Bonvillain; brothers, Harold, Ray, George and John Bonvillain; sister, Laura Daigle.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Ruth’s heart revolved around music, both singing and dancing. She also enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

