Ryan Anthony Roberts, 50, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tricia Hebert Roberts; sons, Tyler Roberts (Linsay Parfait) and Tanner Roberts; mother, Sandra Roberts Machen (Robert “Rock”); mother-in-law, Jeanette Hebert; sister, Rebecca Roberts (David Domangue); sister-in-law, Patty Hess; step-siblings, Lisa Fleagle, Rob Machen, Roxanne Jenkins; step-nieces and step-nephews, Rafe, Zoey, Laila, and Devin; godchildren, Kiley Louviere, Hailey Chauvin, Harley and Hobie Dubois; and grand-dog, Prada.

He was preceded in death by his father, Angelo Roberts Jr; father-in-law, Wilbert J. Hebert; sister, Jill Roberts; and grandparents, Angelo Roberts Babin and Jeannette Babin, and Roy and Leola Thibodeaux.

Ryan was a loving and dedicated husband, father and friend. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, campfires, working on dirt bikes and gator tails at William’s Performance on his time off. He loved to cook for his family and friends. He was a dedicated Oilfield worker for 29 years.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

The family would like to thank Dr. William St. Martin, Mary Bird Perkins, and St. Joseph Hospice.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.