Ryan Joseph Landry, at 50 years young, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Born on October 6, 1973, he was a native of Kraemer and resident of Thibodaux.

He is survived by his two children; daughter, Raegan Boudreaux and her husband, Justin; son, Reece Landry; brother, Mitchell Landry and his wife, Tina; and grandchildren, Landon, Emma Rae, and Jaxson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Landry Hebert; aunts, Emma Lou Rome and Laura Cedatol; and uncles, Paul Norris “Bayou” Cortez, Tracy Cortez, and Charles Cortez.

Private services will be held at a later time. Wishes and condolences may be sent to 136 Honeysuckle Dr, Thibodaux, LA, 70301.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.