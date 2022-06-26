February 19, 1992 – June 19, 2022

Ryan Anthony Millet, 30, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on June 19, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with a rosary at 9:30 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.

He is survived by his parents, Frank J. and Patricia B. Millet; sister, Laynie Millet; nieces, Braydin Bourgeois and Jaela Percle; nephew, Decatur Bourgeois; grandmother, Marion R. Becnel.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Marcel Becnel; grandparents, Herman Millet Sr. and Antoinette Millet; step-grandparent, Carmen Millet.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, yard work, and helping people in need. He loved playing cards and chess. He had a great love for Jesus. He read the bible daily.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in memory of Ryan Millet.