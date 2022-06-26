Ryan Millet

Jason Pizzolata
June 26, 2022
Scalise: We Must Protect the Second Amendment, Due Process, and the Rights of Law-Abiding Gun Owners
June 26, 2022

February 19, 1992 – June 19, 2022

Ryan Anthony Millet, 30, a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on June 19, 2022.



A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with a rosary at 9:30 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.

He is survived by his parents, Frank J. and Patricia B. Millet; sister, Laynie Millet; nieces, Braydin Bourgeois and Jaela Percle; nephew, Decatur Bourgeois; grandmother, Marion R. Becnel.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Marcel Becnel; grandparents, Herman Millet Sr. and Antoinette Millet; step-grandparent, Carmen Millet.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, yard work, and helping people in need. He loved playing cards and chess. He had a great love for Jesus. He read the bible daily.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in memory of Ryan Millet.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 26, 2022

Jason Pizzolata

Read more