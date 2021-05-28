Ryan Vestal

January 14, 1981 – May 26, 2021

Ryan Joseph Vestal, a life-long resident of Houma, born on January 14, 1980, was called up to heaven on May 26, 2021 at the age of 41.

Ryan was immensely dedicated to his family. He treasured his wife, who was his soulmate and his very best friend, and his 3 boys with whom he embraced every moment spent with them. He never missed “how was your day” and “I love you” to each of his boys and Emily every day. Ryan’s second greatest love was playing baseball with his boys. Ryan’s love for playing ball started at an early age at his family’s home batting cage with his dad, mom and sister. He continued his passion for baseball with his own sons, and enjoyed attending their sporting events, especially traveling with his family for baseball and soccer. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His fondest memories were made with his boys at Oakhill near Woodville, Mississippi. Ryan also loved having cookouts and crawfish boils with family and friends and watching sunsets on the back porch with his wife.

Ryan attended St. Francis de Sales and Vandebilt Catholic High School, as do his boys.

Ryan graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and developed a true passion for his field of work in his short life. He was determined to be successful and he achieved that goal. In 2018, Ryan became president of Alliance Energy Services where he continued to grow his many relationships within his close industry and extended businesses.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Virginia and Edward “Bobby” Daigle of Houma and Thelma and John Taylor Zachary Vestal of Newellton.

He is survived by his wife, Emily McGraw Vestal and their three sons Hayes 15, Taylor 11, and William “Bill” 9, his parents Sue Daigle Vestal and Russell Vestal, his sister Stacey Vestal Aguillard and her husband Joseph and their children, James, Clay, and Cameron, 38 first cousins and 29 aunts and uncles. Also survived by Jan McGraw and Dr. David McGraw and his wife Renee and Mary Claire, Suzanne McGraw David and her husband Ken and their children Barrett, Peyton, John Stewart, and Brennan, and Mary Margaret Boulton and her children, Karson and Katherine “Kittie” , and Brandon Jensen and Ruston Cado and wife Victoria and their children Addison, Amery, and Amelia.

Ryan’s pallbearers are Joseph Aguillard, Paul Bernard, Brad Black, Brian Black, David Daigle, Ken David, Blair DeHart, Eddie Doiron, Jay Guidroz, Brandon Jensen, and Lee Molaison.

The family would like to thank Steve Williams, all of the Alliance Energy Services employees, colleagues, friends, and extended family for their generosity and kind support during this difficult time.

Visitation will be at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Saturday, May 29, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis de Sales Elementary School or Vandebilt Catholic High School.