Ryder Morvant

September 04, 2019 – May 27, 2021

Ryder James Morvant, age 1, passed away Thursday May 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation Tuesday June 1, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Ryder is survived by his parents, Amber Cuneo and Cole Morvant; brother, Kaydon Cedotal; grandparents, Joseph Cuneo, Shawn and Nikki Bumm, Lisa and Kevin Babin; aunts, Haley, Amber, Patricia; uncles, Brett and Justin; parans, Jap and Jeff; nanny’s, Mindy and Dez; Southern Illusions and South Bayou Reapers.

Ryder’s favorite way to greet people was with his E.T. finger, knuckles, or high fives. He loved going “vroom vroom” as well as anything with wheels and flashing lights. Ryder was a fighter and could always brighten anyone’s day. Ryder will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

