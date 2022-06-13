Ryker Antonio McLaughlin

Ryker Antonio McLaughlin, the infant of Brock Antonio McLaughlin and Tylese Doyelle Celestine, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Terrebonne General Hospital.

A graveside service will be observed on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:00A.M. at New St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, 2766 Hwy 311 Houma, LA 70360



Ryker is survived by his parents, Brock Antonio McLaughlin and Tylese Doyelle Celestine. Sister, Brealynn Amour McLaughlin. Grandparents, Sandra Lewis (Carney) and C. W. Celestine. Cassandra Anne McLaughlin (Johnell James), Frankie Antonio McLaughlin, Jr., and aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Ryker was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Gladys Green Casey (Henry), Thomas Boykins, Audrey Chavis, Gilbert Allen, Alice and Thomas Celestine.

