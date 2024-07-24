Rylan Fredrick Oncale, age 18, of Raceland, LA, was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, July 21, 2024, by a drunk driver. Also killed in the vehicle was his girlfriend, Taliyah Crochet, 18 of Thibodaux, LA. Two other young men in their vehicle were hospitalized with major injuries. The drunk driver was uninjured.

Born in Raceland, Rylan was a life-long resident of Raceland. He attended Central Lafourche High School and was a proud graduate of the Class of 2024. During his senior year in high school, Rylan was employed at Tatco Machine & Repair as a Welder. After graduating, he was excited to accept a position as a Deckhand with Gulf Logistics. He had just come home from his first 28+ days out on the boat a few days prior to the accident. Approximately 18 months ago, Rylan met the love of his life, Taliyah Crochet. They, together, were planning life and had many plans, goals, and dreams of an adventuresome future. Rylan’s other pastime was spending time with his “boys” fishing in the bayou, playing basketball, gaming, and hanging out. He traveled to the Dallas, Texas area each summer for the past several years with his sister, Madison, to spend time with their grandfather, “Pawdaddy”, his sister Abigail, his Great-Gram & Uncle Roger. He loved going to the dirt track races with his Texas family.

Rylan’s mentor was his Pawdaddy! Rylan adored him and called him several times a day rarely missing a day for several years. He would even call when he was out on the boat to talk about all the exciting things he was learning as a deckhand! Rylan adored his sisters and they adored him! He was their protector!

Preceded in death by his Grandfather, Mark Oncale of Waggaman, LA, and Great-Grandfather, Don Patterson Sr. of Dallas, TX, Rylan is survived by his Father, Alfred “Freddie” Oncale of Houma, LA; Mother, Brittany Dixon of TX; 2 Sisters, Abigail Patterson of Heartland, TX and Fiance Savannah Benson-China, and Madison Oncale and Gavin Hariston of Raceland, LA; Grandmother, Susan Oncale of Raceland, LA; Grandfather, Don Patterson of Heartland, TX; Great-Grandmother, Regina “Gram” Patterson of Heartland, TX; and Uncle Roger Thorne of Heartland, TX; Aunt, Sara Oncale of Raceland, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Also surviving Rylan are Taliyah’s Mom, Devin Deen and Family and his Boys – Devin Hairston, Peyton Robichaux, Dylan Thomas, Drake Dupre, and Hunter Alexander.

Rylan’s love for life will be missed by all who knew him. To know him was to love him!