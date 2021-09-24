Saadi Benoit

January 23, 1961 – September 17, 2021

Saadi Boudreaux Benoit, 60, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, was born on January 23,1961 and passed away on September 17,2021.

She is survived by her husband, Perry Benoit; sons; Kile Lapeyrouse ( Krista), Kade Lapeyrouse (Jessica); daughters, Kendra Sapia ( Randall), Angelle Lapeyrouse (Derek); brothers, Troy Boudreaux, Jude Boudreaux; numerous aunts and uncles; 14 grandchildren; Tre, Kyrie, Line, Semyria, Maddie, Aiden, Ryder, Zander, Kennadi, Lillan, Liam, Kenzi, Remi, Kamrie, Mattie, Layla, Matt Jr., Liam, Draikynn; 6 great-grandchildren, Dayton, Kaiden, Brielyn, Damon (Jaxson), Carson, Anaya.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Benard Boudreaux and Adeline (Cecile) Boudreaux; Brother, Clinton Boudreaux; Aunt, Gertie Verrett, Uncle; Leroy Verrett.

Services are pending.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.