Sadie Martin Toups

LSU Athletics lost $81 million in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic
June 22, 2021
Ronnie Hebert Bienvenu
June 23, 2021

August 9, 1927 – June 21, 2021

Sadie Martin Toups, 93, a native and resident of Houma, LA, born August 9, 1927 and passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm and will continue at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:00 am till funeral time at 11:00 am. A burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Phyllis) Toups and Glenn (Sydney) Toups; daughter, Denise (Mitchel) Bourg; grandchildren, Alyson Toups, Tracey Hebert, Vanessa Toups, Ronald “Bo” Toups Jr., Elizabeth Strausser, Gretchen Pleasant, Chris Toups, Brenda Bourg, Brad Voclain Jr.; great-grandchildren, Hunter Toups, Madelyn Hebert, Rachel Pleasant, Noah Pleasant, Landon Trosclair, Liam Trosclair, Levi Trosclair, Sadie Lee, Katherine Strausser, William Strausser, Jeremy Toups, Brad Voclain III, Avery Toups, Nathaniel Toups, and Amber Hebert; sister, Lorine Ledet; brother, Henry Martin.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Toups, daughter, Brenda Alice; grandchild, Lottie Toups, parents, Gilbert and Justine Martin; siblings, Flossie Levron, Hazel Levron, and Tilman Martin.


Sadie was a proud graduate of McDonnell’s Methodist School. She was the former owner of House of Flowers and was a floral designer for 78 years. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was privileged to be part of her life.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sadie Martin Toups please visit Samart’s Tribute Store.
STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 23, 2021

Charles “Boo” Navy

Read more