August 9, 1927 – June 21, 2021

Sadie Martin Toups, 93, a native and resident of Houma, LA, born August 9, 1927 and passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park from 6:00 pm till 9:00 pm and will continue at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:00 am till funeral time at 11:00 am. A burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Phyllis) Toups and Glenn (Sydney) Toups; daughter, Denise (Mitchel) Bourg; grandchildren, Alyson Toups, Tracey Hebert, Vanessa Toups, Ronald “Bo” Toups Jr., Elizabeth Strausser, Gretchen Pleasant, Chris Toups, Brenda Bourg, Brad Voclain Jr.; great-grandchildren, Hunter Toups, Madelyn Hebert, Rachel Pleasant, Noah Pleasant, Landon Trosclair, Liam Trosclair, Levi Trosclair, Sadie Lee, Katherine Strausser, William Strausser, Jeremy Toups, Brad Voclain III, Avery Toups, Nathaniel Toups, and Amber Hebert; sister, Lorine Ledet; brother, Henry Martin.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie Toups, daughter, Brenda Alice; grandchild, Lottie Toups, parents, Gilbert and Justine Martin; siblings, Flossie Levron, Hazel Levron, and Tilman Martin.

Sadie was a proud graduate of McDonnell’s Methodist School. She was the former owner of House of Flowers and was a floral designer for 78 years. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was privileged to be part of her life.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.