October 21, 1937 – July 30, 2022

Sally Ann Thibodeaux, 84, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 30, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Thibodeaux, one son, Brian C. Thibodeaux, one daughter, Becky A. Thibodeaux, one grandchild, Shannon Wilkerson’ Brazan (Trey), one brother, David A. Durocher, one nephew, Troy Durocher (Joan), and one niece Melissa Durocher, great-nephews, Troy Durocher Jr. and Braden Durocher.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert Durocher and Erna Fields Durocher, great-nephew, Trent Durocher.