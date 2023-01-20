Sally Marie Disotell

Sally M. Disotell, 79, born January 31, 1943 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

She is survived by her six children, Cathy Pellegrin, Rhonda Sanders, Elvie Disotell, Sherie Duplantis, Michelle Tompkins, and Dwayne Disotell; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Disotell.

Rest in peace Mama.

